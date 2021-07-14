UK weather forecast: Seven-day heatwave with 31C temperature on hottest day of year

Temperatures could reach 31C on Sunday amid seven consecutive days of sun (Image: PA)

Much of Britain could see up to seven days of sunshine with temperatures expected to hit 31C and smash the hottest day of the year record.

After some torrential downpours earlier this week, the skies have cleared with more summer-like heat spreading across the UK yesterday.

And the Met Office predicts the mercury could remain high enough for official heatwaves in parts of the country in the coming days.

The current hottest day of the year was recorded on June 14 when temperatures reached 28.4C in Heathrow - the day England played their opening game of Euro 2020 against Croatia.

Spokesman Stephen Dixon said charts suggest things will continue to hot up, peaking on Sunday before more unsettled conditions creep in from next Wednesday.

Many parts of the UK won't see rain until next Wednesday (Image: Getty Images)

He told the Mirror: "As far as I can say so far, temperatures staying over the weekend and there's a chance for 31C on Sunday in the south and south-east in isolated spots.

"In terms of going ahead on the Monday the conditions look fairly good and again, highs of 30 in some southern areas.

"It's looking like warm conditions will continue for many in the early parts of next week, from Wednesday there's some more unsettled conditions on the horizon.

A red-hot Sunday is in store across the board according to the Met Office's latest weekend forecast (Image: Met Office)

"But it is obviously more uncertain at the moment."

Mr Dixon emphasised it is difficult to predict anything with any certainty beyond early next week, meaning any forecasts from around Tuesday are just based on signals.

"Because we're looking so far ahead there's a bit more uncertainty about where exactly that would arise but there's a chance of some showers in the south west from Wednesday onwards next week," he said.

June 14's hottest day record is at risk of being broken over the weekend (Image: Adam Vaughan)

"The main theme between now and the weekend is it's fairly settled. The most significant rain will be seen over the far north of Scotland and north west of Scotland through the weekend.

"That theme continues early next where the far north of Scotland will continue to see some showers but largely fine and dry elsewhere."

According to the Met Office website, an official heatwave is only recorded if temperatures meet a certain threshold and remain above it for three consecutive days.

Each area of the UK has a different target temperature, with Devon and Cornwall's set at 25C but London's at 29C, for example.

Asked if anywhere across the country is likely to meet the criteria, Mr Dixon said: "It's borderline at the moment in some areas."

He said there is more confidence of the hottest temperatures being sustained in the likes of the south east but the "threshold is higher" there.

"There's a chance of an official heat wave," he added.

Referring to the weather outlook for the rest of the month, Mr Dixon said the long range forecast shows more unsettled conditions are "probable" before August, meaning some rain, particularly in the south.

"After an unsettled interlude into the end of July there's some warmer conditions possible in early August," Mr Dixon continued.

He said warmer and drier than average conditions are on the cards as next month progresses.