Adele splashes out on £10m mansion as she snaps up third property in Beverly Hills

By Susan Knox
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 10 days ago

British singing sensation Adele has purchased her third property in Beverly Hills.

The Someone Like You singer, 33, bought the 10-million-pound mansion from her celebrity pal Nicole Richie and her musician husband Joel Madden.

Adele’s new mega-mansion is the latest sprawling property under her belt as she also owns two more properties in the area.

The gigantic four-bedroom, four-bathroom mansion, with a pool and basketball court, was sold for $9,950,000 on May 26.

The property is next door to the first pad she purchased, and it seems as though the Tottenham native has her sights set on creating a giant compound in Beverly Hills.

Adele’s latest property is in the exclusive suburb of Hidden Valley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KRfbb_0awRbyYD00
British singing sensation Adele has purchased her third property in Beverly Hills

This elite area is full to the brim of some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, including Jennifer Lawrence and Ellen Degeneres.

It’s not the first time Adele has splashed over ten million pounds on a mansion.

Back in 2016, the singer purchased a four-bedroom, six-bathroom home for $9.5 million - complete with pool and summerhouse.

And following her split from ex-husband Simon Konecki in 2019, the British star forked out another ten million on a brand-new pad close by for herself and her son, Angelo, 8, so the family unit could still be near one another.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ooMgN_0awRbyYD00
Adele bought the 10-million-pound mansion from her celebrity pal Nicole Richie and her musician husband Joel Madden (Image: Credit must read: www.thisischriswhite.com)

There are 33 properties in total in Hidden Valley and 11 are owned by Hollywood mega-stars.

Celebrities such as Tom Selleck, Jamie Foxx, Jessica Simpson, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, and Penelope Cruz all boast huge mansions in the area, while Adele owns three out of the 11 properties.

More stars living in the lavish area include Cameron Diaz and husband Benji Madden, and Nicole Kidman, and Keith Urban.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wll14_0awRbyYD00
Adele forked out ten million on her third home (Image: Credit must read: www.thisischriswhite.com)

Elsewhere, pop star Katy Perry forked out a whopping $19 million on a six-bedroom property a number of years ago.

While she’s still a close neighbour of Adele’s, her huge property is tucked away in the most secluded area of the street – a stone’s throw away from her British pal.

Adele’s property news comes amid rumours that the Hello hitmaker has rekindled her romance with Skepta.

The much-loved star was first linked to the 38-year-old That’s Not Me rapper – whose real name is Joseph Adenuga – last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q6og0_0awRbyYD00
There are 33 properties in total in Hidden Valley and 11 are owned by Hollywood mega-stars (Image: Credit must read: www.thisischriswhite.com)

While she has defiantly denied all speculation that they are romantically involved, Adele was recently spotted out looking for bargains at a discounted designer outlet in California alongside the fellow musician.

According to PageSix, Adele and Skepta were spotted together shopping for discounted Prada products at the Cabazon Outlets, a discount mall just outside San Bernardino.

A source told: “She was sitting watching him while he was picking sweaters, pants, trying on jackets and coats and having the employees help him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NuvA6_0awRbyYD00
(Image: Credit must read: www.thisischriswhite.com)

“She was giving him feedback and saying what she thought he looked great in.

“It was cute that just waiting and being a normal girlfriend while he looked. He must have shopped for 45 minutes.”

