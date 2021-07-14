Cancel
Buffalo, NY

Community leaders to discuss how to end gun violence in Buffalo

By Tim Meehan
WKBW 7 Eyewitness News
 10 days ago
Community leaders are coming together Wednesday to address the dramatic rise in gun violence in Buffalo.

Since July 2, 29 people have been shot, including a three-year-old boy who was killed while watching fireworks on Donovan Drive .

U.S. Attorney James Kennedy's office, along with Back to Basics Ministries and the Stop the Violence Coalition are hosting a forum to work with community members to bring an end to it.

Wednesday's meeting starts at 4:00 p.m. at the Back to Basics Ministries office at 1370 William Street in Buffalo. Representatives from other federal and local law enforcement agencies will also be present to join the conversation.

Pastor James Giles, the leader of Back to Basics Ministries, joined 7 Eyewitness News Wednesday morning to discuss what the community and city need to do to curb the violence.

