A Louisiana man was jailed after he set his girlfriend and his 5-year-old great-nephew on fire, authorities said Wednesday. The baby died in the incident. Firefighters responded to the report of a mobile home fire in the Centerville community in Franklin at around 8 p.m. Tuesday. The emergency responders found a badly burned woman and a 5-year-old child outside the home. They were transported to nearby hospitals but the child was pronounced dead at the hospital. The woman's condition remains critical, according to a news release from the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal.