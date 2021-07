Keith Law has the latest version of his 2021 top 50 prospects list updated and out, and the Texas Rangers have placed a pair of prospects on the list. Jack Leiter, the Rangers’ top pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, comes in at #23 on the list. That is not, I think, a surprise — Leiter is most likely going to be in most folks’ top 50, given he was one of the most highly regarded players in the 2021 draft. Law praises Leiter’s “extremely high floor” as part of his write-up.