ITV hit with complaints following Gary Neville's Euro 2020 semi-final rant at Boris Johnson

By Samuel Meade
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
 10 days ago

ITV were hit with a host of Ofcom complaints due to Gary Neville's comments regarding Boris Johnson following England's semi-final win over Denmark.

The pundit has long been outspoken regarding the country's leading politicians and has no been afraid to air his view.

Neville, himself a hotel owner, has been vocal on Twitter about some of the decisions made, especially around the pandemic and opening up various sectors.

He has also tackled issues regarding racism.

Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate has received huge praise for the way he has carried himself - both on and off the pitch - during England's path to the final.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LRJSx_0awRbcNT00
Gary Neville's comments resulted in several Ofcom complaints (Image: @CanalSupporters / Twitter)

The 50-year-old made his views on taking the knee very clear as his side continued to perform the gesture.

And Neville, without naming anyone at No 10, did take a swipe at the country's leaders as he praised Southgate.

He said on ITV: “The standard of leaders in this country the past couple of years has been poor, looking at that man (Southgate), he’s everything a leader should be, respectful, humble, he tells the truth."

He added: “We’ve never done this before in our lifetimes. These lads have to focus but we don’t have to. This country is bouncing, national holiday, enjoy yourselves!”

Following the final defeat to Italy the likes of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were all subjected to racist abuse online.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24p3Ia_0awRbcNT00
Some MPs refused to back the players taking the knee (Image: PA)

Johnson was quick to condemn such actions, but Neville felt the Prime Minister should first consider his own stance.

"I'm just reading your breaking news and it says 'PM condemns racist abuse of England players," said Neville on Sky News.

"The Prime Minister said it was okay for the population of this country to boo those players who were trying to promote equality and defend against racism.

“Two or three weeks ago, we had a manager (Gareth Southgate) I think everybody in this country trusts, a leader who everyone in this country trusts.

“We had players line up for five days on the bounce, telling us that they were taking a knee against racism and to promote equality.

“We had high-ranking ministers including the Prime Minister in this country say that it’s OK for our population to boo them for taking the knee against racism and promoting equality.

“It starts at the top. What do you think is going to happen underneath in life? The parents do something, the children follow."

Neville has also called out Home Secretary Priti Patel after she praised the England side following their quarter-final win over Ukraine.

The MP had labelled taking the knee as "gesture politics".

Do you want an exclusive pre-season preview of YOUR club - both in your inbox and through your letterbox? Head over here to find out more and secure your copy.

