Your Retail Business Will Suffer If You Don't Embrace Environmental Consciousness Now

Sustainability Consultant | Business Coach & Educator | Founder of The Academy of Human Potential. With an increased focus on global sustainability, we are seeing a rapid shift in how businesses operate. But I believe the future of business will take profitability, sustainability and serving others one step further from the familiar social entrepreneurial framework. The next step in the evolution of business is to build a business model that also meets the entrepreneur’s personal goals, passions and values — regardless of the industry and without compromising one or the other. New and emerging business curricula might call this entrepreneurial component "self-authorship."