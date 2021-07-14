Man arrested in murder of half brother; Girlfriend facing charges

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A man and his girlfriend are under arrest in connection to the murder of the man’s half brother in Paulding County.

Deputies served arrest warrants Monday at a home in Dallas and took 29-year-old Octavious Leonce Bates into custody. Bates is accused of killing his half brother, Lindsey Darnell Foster, earlier this month.

Foster was killed on July 2 at the Country Gardens Apartment complex in Dallas.

During the investigation, authorities said Bates’ girlfriend, Kristen Taylor Moore, was involved in helping to cover up the murder. Moore was also arrested on Monday.

Bates is facing multiple felony charges, including: malice murder, murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during a crime, tampering with evidence and stalking.

Moore is facing charges of hindering apprehension of punishment of a criminal and tampering with evidence. Both are felony charges.

Both suspects are being held at the Paulding County jail without bond.

Detectives are asking anyone with more information about the murder to please call the anonymous Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Tip Line at (770) 443-3047 or send a message via the Paulding Sheriff mobile app.

