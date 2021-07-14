CLOU architects' farm lab is a timber grid-clad agricultural exhibition and retail space in china
Located in nanfan district of sanya, china, ‘sanya farm lab’ by CLOU architects, is a multi-functional exhibition and retail space. spanning 4000 sqm amid the southernmost city on tropical hainan island, the project takes shape as a four-storey structure focused on the modern organic agriculture display and development of lifestyles. the intricate system of voids fades away the traditional boundaries between nature and the city, allowing seamless coexistence among technology and life, maximizing visitors’ communication and interactions.www.designboom.com
Comments / 0