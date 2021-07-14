Space tourism won't be affordable for the masses any time soon
Billionaires Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos are ready start offering trips to outer space. But only other billionaires — or perhaps millionaires — need apply. If you're a space enthusiast without six figures of disposable income to spend on a trip to go where few tourists have gone before, you'll have to wait. Space flights that cost only four-figures, or even in the low five-figures, are not going to be available anytime soon.www.wthitv.com
