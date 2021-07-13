Cancel
Integration Platform as a Service for Order Management Systems: Why Should You Care?

InformationWeek
 14 days ago

Enterprise order management systems (OMS) need to orchestrate orders but also orchestrate data, as well as monitor and manage the data flow between all endpoints. Integration Platform as a Service (IPaaS) for OMS can remove the burden from the customer by extending the REST APIs to the business and by mapping the data via its integration framework to the customer's endpoints. In this white paper, you will:

