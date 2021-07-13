Integration Platform as a Service for Order Management Systems: Why Should You Care?

Here's what every chief information officer needs to know to create an effective cloud strategy. As CIOs look to build out their cloud strategies, they’ll need to ensure they are creating an optimal cloud environment for growth. This requires considering cloud responsibilities among the entire C-suite, as well as implementing upskilling initiatives. According to PwC’s Cloud Business Survey, 57% of executives reported working in conjunction with others across the entire C-suite to create a company-wide cloud strategy. This shows cloud must be a priority across an organization and encompass all business levels to see the full value.