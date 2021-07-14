Here’s What All That WFH Uncertainty Means For Retail and Housing
Nearly a year and a half into the pandemic, the future of remote work remains unclear, with rumblings afoot in the professional services and tech sectors over who will return to the office first (and where). The outcomes of these decisions will influence not only where people work, but where they live and where they shop, according to John Chang, senior vice president and director of Research Services at Marcus & Millichap.www.globest.com
