Here’s What All That WFH Uncertainty Means For Retail and Housing

By Lynn Pollack
GlobeSt.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly a year and a half into the pandemic, the future of remote work remains unclear, with rumblings afoot in the professional services and tech sectors over who will return to the office first (and where). The outcomes of these decisions will influence not only where people work, but where they live and where they shop, according to John Chang, senior vice president and director of Research Services at Marcus & Millichap.

Harrisburg, PA
PennLive.com

Here’s what national retailer is joining Hibbett Sports at Kline Plaza

A number of new tenants have opened at the Kline Village shopping center in Harrisburg this year. In May, a home care agency, Exceptional Hearts Home Care Agency opened in the former Sweet Home Healthcare office. Rapid Sandwiches & More, which serves up salads, subs, quesadillas, wings and more opened in April. Crisp Sweepstakes Café also opened in April. O’lee De Lux Hair Salon opened in March. The nonprofit, Higher Level Community Outreach opened in an upstairs space at the shopping center on Sunday.
Real Estate

CRE Transactions Reach Pre-Pandemic Levels In Q2

The US commercial real estate sales market passed pre-pandemic levels in the second quarter, according to Real Capital Analytics. Activity in the second quarter surpassed the average deal volume trend for the second quarters in 2015 to 2019 by 14%, according to RCA. In addition, investment activity grew at a triple-digit rate compared to the pandemic-plagued second quarter of 2020.
Economy

Office Demand Continues Its Slow Climb

Office workers may not have yet returned to the office—but data from the first quarter of this year shows that demand is beginning a slow upswing. Data from Kastle Systems, which installs security systems in office properties showed that just 27.8% of employees in 10 of the country’s biggest cities worked from an office during the week of May 12, down from pre-pandemic stats of 92.4% in early March of last year. In cities like San Francisco and New York, which had the most restrictive lockdown policies, just 15.6% and 17% of office workers were back in a physical office during that time. Cities in Texas, which opened sooner than many other states, tended to fall in the mid-40% range. Contrast that with CBRE data from April which showed that 65% of people surveyed said they’d started returning to the office, up from 58% in January.
California State

California Developer Sentiment Improves in Latest Allen Matkins Survey

The Summer 2021 Allen Matkins/UCLA Anderson Forecast California Commercial Real Estate Survey is in—and it brings good news. The bi-annual survey, which asks developers their three-year outlook, shows an improvement in sentiment from the end of last year, signaling the beginning of the recovery. While developers continue to show the most optimism for industrial and multifamily, office and retail showed a marked improvement.
Real Estate

Housing Supply Is Rising. What Does That Mean for You?

An important factor in today’s market is the number of homes for sale. While inventory levels continue to sit near historic lows, there are indications we may have hit the lowest point we’ll see. Odeta Kushi, Deputy Chief Economist at First American, recently said of our supply challenges:. “It looks...
Fresno County, CA

Unvaccinated? Here’s what COVID ‘surge’ likely will mean for you, Fresno’s top doc warns

It’s a word that hasn’t been uttered publicly by Fresno County’s top medical official for months: “Surge.”. But Dr. Rais Vohra, interim health officer for the Fresno County Department of Public Health, said Thursday that an increasing number of infections and hospitalizations from the novel coronavirus – and a rise in the number of cases of the fast-spreading Delta variant – likely portend the early stages of a new surge of COVID-19 in California and the central San Joaquin Valley.
Economy

Boston Properties, CPP Investments and GIC Team Up on $2B Office Venture

Boston Properties, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP) and GIC have established a co-investment program for future acquisitions of office properties in the US, an initiative that Boston Properties CEO Owen Thomas first mentioned during the REIT’s Q1 earnings call. The partners intend to acquire and operate office properties in...
Real Estate

Leveraging Your Network to Open Deal Doors

Finding and doing deals is hard enough on your own. Better get your team involved for the connections, resources, and referrals that turn into deals. What CRE pro Sue Myers, a senior vice president at Assurance MMA, found is that it takes a village to raise a deal. As a member of CREW (Commercial Real Estate Women) Network, she’s realized that connecting with women is unmatched in effective deal-making—and helping everyone advance their careers.
Manhattan, NY

Manhattan Sublease Space Declines as Direct Space Rises

More Manhattan office sublease space is likely to become available albeit at a modest pace, as many organizations try to balance new, hybrid workforce strategies with their long-term space needs, says a second quarter report from Savills New York-Tri State Research Director Danny Mangru. A larger wave of recently added...
Agriculture

Big coronavirus increases in SNAP and farm spending

The food stamp program will cost $145 billion this year, more than double its prepandemic total, due to expansion to combat the pandemic, estimated the CBO in updating its budget outlook. SNAP was fourth among programs with the largest spending increases over 2020. “Outlays for SNAP are projected to total...
California State

PPP Loans Forgiven at 70% of Midsize California Law Firms

California-based NLJ 500 law firms that took out 2020 Paycheck Protection Program loans have largely been forgiven, according to Small Business Administration records. The SBA granted forgiveness for at least 23, or 70%, of the 32 firms that took loans; the firms collectively received nearly $147 million in federal funds to protect 7,075 jobs.
Pharmaceuticals

Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?

The pandemic is not over as the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to swirl around the country, infecting unvaccinated and fully vaccinated people. But one question has risen in recent days: Does one vaccine provide better protection than others?. Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?. We...
Park City, UT

WOI Event Reviews Impacts from a Disruptive Year, Lessons Learned

PARK CITY, UT—The impact of the last year has been felt across the CRE landscaping. During an insightful opening session at the GlobeSt. ELITE Woman of Influence 2021 conference here in Park City, we followed the journey of one CRE leader on her road on her experience this last year, her rise to the top, lessons learned along the way, and lastly, where we are today, and how we can address the effects of Covid-19 on working women.

