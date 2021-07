The Madison Town Green was filled with friends and neighbors along with music provided by the ‘60s Satisfaction Band. Here, Jessica Carroll and Fiona 5, swing to the music. The free 2021 Madison Summer Concert Series is sponsored by the Madison Beach & Recreation Department. Next up on Sunday, July 18 from 6 to 8 p.m. is Morgan Skelly and the Old Crows. Get details on all shows at www.madisonct.org/710/Summer-Concerts.