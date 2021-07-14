UK inflation tests BoE as it jumps to highest since 2018

(Bloomberg) – The European Central Bank revised its policy stance on when it could raise interest rates, saying it will continue to apply ultra-flexible monetary stimulus until it has strong evidence that it can hit its new inflation target on a sustainable basis. This measure allows policy makers to hold rates at a record low for longer and extend bond purchases. They also said they won’t necessarily react immediately if inflation exceeds their target for a while. The new language follows a review of the 18-month strategy by the ECB, in which the inflation target was raised to 2%, from just under 2%. The key change in policy orientation means that even If inflation is on target at the end of the ECB’s three-year forecast horizon, officials will not necessarily have to respond with a tighter policy. Currently, the ECB forecasts average price growth of just 1.4% in 2023, suggesting that any rate hike is years away.