UK inflation tests BoE as it jumps to highest since 2018

investing.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) -British inflation surged further above the Bank of England's target in June to strike 2.5%, its highest since August 2018, increasing speculation that the BoE will have to consider sooner whether to ease off its huge stimulus programme. Prices for food, fuel, second-hand cars, clothing and footwear rose...

www.investing.com

