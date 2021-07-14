Bank of America focuses on loan growth as rate hikes fade into the distance

Gold yesterday settled up by 1.43% at 48396 as investors cheered U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments that the central bank was unlikely to hike rates anytime soon. Powell said the U.S. job market still had “some ground to cover” before it would be time to pull back support. Global demand for gold rose in the second quarter to its highest quarterly level in a year as central banks and investors stepped up purchases, the World Gold Council (WGC) said. But with jewelry fabrication still reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic, gold use over the first six months of 2021 was lower than in any first half since 2008, the WGC said in its latest quarterly report.