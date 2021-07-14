Cancel
Bank of America focuses on loan growth as rate hikes fade into the distance

investing.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the article-Bank of America Corp shares tumbled on Wednesday after the second-largest U.S. lender detailed its sensitivity to low interest rates and the Federal Reserve indicated it has no plans to raise its benchmark rate any time soon. Its stock was down 5% in midday trading. Analysts view Bank of America...

Marketsinvesting.com

Bank of America Securities Stick to Their Buy Rating for ZoomInfo Technologies

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Securities analyst Koji Ikeda reiterated a Buy rating on ZoomInfo Technologies on Monday, setting a price target of $75, which is approximately 36.91% above the present share price of $54.78. Ikeda expects ZoomInfo Technologies to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the third quarter...
MarketsMetro International

Singapore banks report strong profit growth, loan losses decline

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore lenders Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp and United Overseas Bank beat quarterly profit estimates on Wednesday, driven by recovery in their core markets and lower provisions for loan losses. Prospects in Singapore’s banking sector have improved as a rebounding economy has boosted demand for mortgages and loans, while...
ShareCast

Credit Suisse stays at 'hold' on HSBC, now expects share buybacks

The day before, the Asia-focused lender posted 41% better-than-expected net profits on the back of provision releases and a decline in restructuring costs. Pre-provision profits however were 11% below consensus on an adjusted basis, partly due to slower Markets activity. Yet customer loans and client balances "developed positively", they said,...
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar Edges Lower; Employment Data Seen Key This Week

Investing.com - The dollar edged lower Wednesday, remaining near recent lows ahead of the release of key U.S. employment data which could guide monetary policy thinking at the Federal Reserve. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six other currencies,...
StocksInvestorPlace

7 Bank Stocks to Buy if Interest Rates Rise Faster Than Expected

Bank stocks have done well during the pandemic. As of writing, almost all the banks have reported second quarter earnings. And the news continues to be good. Banks are reporting strong revenue and earnings as consumers unleash some of their pent-up demand. And for the last 18 months, the banks...
Marketsinvesting.com

Wells Fargo vs. Bank of America: Which Stock is a Better Buy?

With increasing financial transactions and capital market activities, the financial industry is experiencing a solid boost. This, coupled with the Fed’s plan to raise interest rates sooner than expected, could drive up Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) and Bank of America (BAC) revenues. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is a leading financial services company that provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through four segments: consumer banking and lending; commercial banking; corporate and investment banking; and wealth and investment management. In comparison, Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through the following segments: consumer banking; global wealth & investment management; global banking; and global market segments.
BusinessForbes

Inflation Is Rising — What Should Consumers Do?

Personal Finance Expert, Author & Chairman of Debt.com. In April, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said it was “highly unlikely” that the Fed would raise interest rates this year. However, the Fed recently moved up its timeline for rate hikes as inflation has risen; they may come as early as 2023.
Marketsinvesting.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Hold Rating for Deutsche Bank Ag

RBC Capital analyst Anke Reingen maintained a Hold rating on Deutsche Bank (DE:DBKGn) Ag on Wednesday, setting a price target of EUR11, which is approximately 4.35% above the present share price of $12.51. Reingen expects Deutsche Bank Ag to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00 for the third quarter...
Marketsinvesting.com

Gold Up After Powell’s Comments that the Central Bank was Unlikely to Hike Rates

Gold yesterday settled up by 1.43% at 48396 as investors cheered U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments that the central bank was unlikely to hike rates anytime soon. Powell said the U.S. job market still had “some ground to cover” before it would be time to pull back support. Global demand for gold rose in the second quarter to its highest quarterly level in a year as central banks and investors stepped up purchases, the World Gold Council (WGC) said. But with jewelry fabrication still reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic, gold use over the first six months of 2021 was lower than in any first half since 2008, the WGC said in its latest quarterly report.
BusinessBirmingham Star

Not time to hike US rate, will continue to buy bonds

Washington [US], July 29 (ANI/Sputnik): The time is not right yet to raise US interest rates as the Federal Reserve is still focused on buying bonds to support an economy recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, Chairman Jerome Powell said. "Right now, it's not the ideal time to think about raising...
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Bank of America Earnings: Was It a Good Quarter?

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) recently reported its second-quarter results, and it missed analyst expectations on the top line. However, as per usual, the headline numbers don't tell the full story here. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on July 14, Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel, CFP, discusses some of the key numbers investors should pay attention to and why he's not too concerned.
Stocksinvesting.com

Bank of America Securities Stick to Their Buy Rating for NextEra Energy Inc.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Securities analyst Julien Dumoulin Smith reiterated a Buy rating on NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE). on Friday, setting a price target of $84, which is approximately 8.81% above the present share price of $77.2. Dumoulin Smith expects NextEra Energy Inc. to post earnings per share (EPS) of...
Personal FinanceInvestmentNews

Banks making cheap loans to the ultra-rich

Billionaire hedge fund manager Alan Howard paid $59 million for a Manhattan townhouse in March. Just two months later he obtained a $30 million mortgage from Citigroup Inc. Denis Sverdlov, worth $6.1 billion thanks to his shares in electric vehicle maker Arrival, recently pledged part of that stake for a line of credit from the same bank. For Edgar and Clarissa Bronfman, the loan collateral is paintings by Damien Hirst and Diego Rivera, among others. Philippe Laffont, meanwhile, pledged stakes in a dozen funds at his Coatue Management for a credit line at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Central Bank of Russia hikes policy rate to 6.5%, USD/RUB trades below 74

Following the decision to hike the policy rate by 100 basis points to 6.5%, Russian central bank chief Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday that their monetary policy will not restrain the economic growth in Russia, as reported by Reuters. "New OPEC+ agreement will contribute to Russia's economic growth in 2021...
Financial Reportspacbiztimes.com

Earnings and loans up at Citizens Business Bank

CVB Financial Corp., the parent company of Citizens Business Bank, saw higher net income and loan growth, excluding Paycheck Protection Plan loans, in its second quarter. The Ontario-based bank, which has four branches in Ventura County and one in Santa Barbara, reported $51.2 million in net income for the quarter ended June 30, or 47 cents per diluted share. The bank’s net income was $41.6 million, or 31 cents per diluted share, in the same quarter a year earlier. Citizen Business Bank’s total loans also went up: Excluding PPP loans, total loans increased by $108.1 million year-over-year.
Personal FinanceStreetInsider.com

Form 424B2 BANK OF AMERICA CORP

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. This pricing supplement, which is not complete and may be changed, relates to an effective Registration Statement under the Securities Act of 1933. This pricing supplement and the accompanying prospectus supplement and prospectus are not an offer to sell these notes in any country or jurisdiction where such an offer would not be permitted.
Credits & LoansInvestopedia

Bank of America Launches New Flat-Rate Cash-Back Card

Bank of America announced a new 1.5% cash-back credit card, the Bank of America Unlimited Cash Rewards credit card, on July 19. On the surface, the card doesn't stack up well against 2% cash-back heavyweights, but it could be a valuable option for the bank's Preferred Rewards members, who can get up to 75% more rewards with it.
Credits & Loansoswegocountybusiness.com

cash america payday loan

Pay day loans, additionally referred to as quick term loans, in many cases are observed as a contemporary concept, but this isnвЂ™t precisely the instance. Types of borrowing cash and repaying at a later time could be traced all of the long ago towards the 8th century (and maybe also previous). From hawala (see below) to your typical online payday loan, we have a look at the way the industry has changed in the long run.
BusinessStreet.Com

U.S. Treasury Yields Hit 5-Month Lows as Rate Hike Bets Fade Amid Delta Surge

U.S. Treasury bond yields slipped to fresh five-month lows Tuesday as traders pared bets on any near-term moves on rates or support from the Federal Reserve amid increasing concern that Delta-variant infections will slow the global economic recovery. Benchmark 10-year note yields were pegged at 1.139% in early Tuesday trading,...

