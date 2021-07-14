Good Life Boston set to re-open with 7 simple tips on showing support

Like nearly all venues around the country, Good Life Boston has been closed since March 2020. Now, after 16 months of uncertainty, the multi-level Financial District nightclub, restaurant, and bar — a haven for DJ culture over the past 16 years — is set to re-open this Friday (July 16). To celebrate, they’ve outlined seven simple steps for patrons to get the most out of the experience… and help Good Life come out of the darkness.