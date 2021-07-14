Herman Miller’s $1.8 billion acquisition of Montgomery County furniture firm Knoll to close within days
Knoll Inc., the storied Montgomery County furniture and textile designer and manufacturer, is just days away from being acquired by longtime competitor Herman Miller Inc. for $1.8 billion. The two companies announced Tuesday evening that shareholders of both companies “overwhelmingly approved” proposals related to the transaction at separate special meetings...www.northwestgeorgianews.com
