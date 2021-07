The Los Angeles Angels will meet the Minnesota Twins at the Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at 8:10 PM EDT. The Angels are 2-4 in their last six games this season. The team was swept by the Oakland Athletics in its previous series and ended the last meeting with a score of 0-6. The result dropped the team’s four of its last five. The Angels are sitting on a 46-48 record as 4th in the AL West standings.