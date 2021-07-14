Cancel
Friendships Start Repairing in Preview for the Final Issue of PROCTOR VALLEY ROAD

By Tommy Williams
GeekTyrant
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProctor Valley Road is coming to a close this month with the fifth issue. The mini-series comes from writer Grant Morrison, Alex Child, Naomi Franquiz, colorist Tamra Bonvillain, and letterer Jim Campbell. The supernatural horror series has really pushed the boundaries of friendship between the four main characters. In the preview for Proctor Valley Road #5, it looks like they might finally be patching things up.

ComicsGeekTyrant

Something's Not Right in the Preview for EAT THE RICH #1

Eat the Rich is an upcoming five-issue comic series that looks to be a social commentary. The series is written by Sarah Gailey (The Echo Wife) with art by Pius Bak (Firefly), colors by Roman Titov, and letters by Cardinal Rae. BOOM! Studios recently released a preview for the comic and you can already tell that things are not right with these people. Bak’s art is very interesting, and I am very intrigued about where this first issue is going.
Politicshvmag.com

Where in the Valley: Fork in the Road

Do you know where in the Hudson Valley this larger-than-life utensil hides?. Adjacent to a busy intersection, this 31-foot-tall utensil is a sight to behold and was even featured in a Ripley’s Believe It or Not! cartoon. Created by sculptor Stephen Schreiber, this humungous fork is a living pun and stands near the crossroads of three town borders. Be the first to name this landmark’s location below and you’ll be mentioned in the next issue.
TV & Videosscetv.org

Episode 2 Preview | On the Road

From the embryonic days of the modern music industry, live music photography has provided some of its most visually striking and era defining imagery. First-hand recollections and eye-opening stories from those early trailblazers and those still devoted to capturing the magic of live music, paint a vivid picture of life on the tour bus and in the photo pit.
TV SeriesGeekTyrant

Tensions Are High in Preview for POWER RANGERS #9

BOOM! Studios has dropped a preview for Power Rangers #9 and things are going to take a crazy turn it seems. Back at Safehaven, Zack is trying to help the Hartutians settle in, and Trini and Drakkon are trying to reach out to the Yellow Emissary who can help stop the Empyreals. However, tensions seem to be rather high for everyone. The series comes from writer Ryan Parrott, artists Francesco Mortarino and Moisés Hidalgo, colorist Raúl Angulo with color assistance by Jose Enrique Fernández, and letterer Ed Dukeshire.
CelebritiesPopculture

Mike Mitchell, 'Braveheart' and 'Gladiator' Actor, Dead at 65

Actor Mike Mitchell passed away on Friday, his family revealed to reporters. According to Deadline, Mitchell passed away in Turkey on a boat, but other details are scarce. He was 65 years old. Mitchell started his career as a pro bodybuilder and even won the Mr. Universe title. He also...
TV SeriesPosted by
Salon

“Tuca & Bertie” creator discusses codependent friendships and teases a "disaster" of a finale

Therapy and getting any sort of help for mental health was once stigmatized and mocked, and luckily, we've come a long way since. But arguably just as problematic are social media quips that regard therapy as an easy, one-stop fix for all of life's problems, when that's just not what it is. In fact, anyone who's ever sought therapy probably relates to a storyline in the first episode of the new season of "Tuca & Bertie" – which Adult Swim snapped up after Netflix canceled it after one season – in which the anxious song thrush Bertie (Ali Wong) faces a convoluted, anxiety-inducing maze trying to find the right therapist.
Video GamesIGN

Psychonauts 2: The Final Preview

Having recently revisited the original Psychonauts (it’s on Xbox Game Pass), I had a lot of hope for what a modern version of it could be. The original certainly plays like a 2005 game, but its signature goofiness and imaginative level design were still fun and were something I expected to see in the sequel. I was pleased to have those expectations met in my nearly six hours of hands-on time with Psychonauts 2.
MoviesGeekTyrant

Trailer for FEAR STREET PART THREE: 1666 - "The Devil Has Come"

Netflix has released a trailer for the third film in its dark and twisted Fear Street horror trilogy, Fear Street Part Three: 1666. These films are based on R.L. Stine’s classic YA horror novel series, and this next one take the story back to the time of witch hysteria. I’ve...
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Happy Broniversary – My Little Pony Friendship is Magic #100 Preview

MAY210445 – MY LITTLE PONY FRIENDSHIP IS MAGIC #100 CVR B FLEECS – $7.99. (W) Jeremy Whitley (A) Brenda Hickey (A / CA) Andy Price. Rainbow Dash, Spitfire, Celaeno, Lyra, and Bon Bon find themselves in the Bird Kingdom, where old friendships are tested and a new, mysterious enemy lurks in the shadows… who are the Knights of Harmony?
Comicselpasoheraldpost.com

VLog: TNTM’s Troy reviews DC Comics Superman and the Authority #1

I am not a big fan of boy scout type characters, so Superman is not one of my favorites. That may change now that Grant Morrison is taking him in a different direction. I can’t wait to see how Superman operates in the gray areas of morality. Publisher Description. (W)...
TV SeriesGeekTyrant

Marvel Confirms LOKI Is Getting a Season 2

Disney+ and Marvel have confirmed that the hits Marvel series Loki has been renewed for a second season. The confirmation came at the end of the Season 1 finale with Loki’s case file branded with the stamp: “Loki Will Return in Season 2.”. The show is definitely going to need...
MoviesGeekTyrant

RICK AND MORTY Showrunner Thinks It'd Be Cool If Zack Snyder Directed the Movie

Zack Snyder recently talked about directing a pure comedy film in an interview and mentioned Rick and Morty as being the closest that he’d ever get. This is his exact quote:. "I don't have like a straight comedy that I can think, you know, that's like wall to wall straight comedy. If I did the Rick and Morty Movie that's probably about the closest I'd get."

