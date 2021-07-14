Friendships Start Repairing in Preview for the Final Issue of PROCTOR VALLEY ROAD
Proctor Valley Road is coming to a close this month with the fifth issue. The mini-series comes from writer Grant Morrison, Alex Child, Naomi Franquiz, colorist Tamra Bonvillain, and letterer Jim Campbell. The supernatural horror series has really pushed the boundaries of friendship between the four main characters. In the preview for Proctor Valley Road #5, it looks like they might finally be patching things up.geektyrant.com
