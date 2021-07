Government scientific advisers have warned that ending compulsory mask-wearing will spread confusion and undermine the drive to bring coronavirus under control.The warnings came as Boris Johnson prepared to confirm this afternoon the removal of remaining lockdown restrictions from 19 July, including the mandatory use of face-coverings on public transport and in enclosed public spaces.With cases of the virulent Delta variant rising, Mr Johnson is expected to backtrack sharply from earlier messaging suggesting masks would become a thing of the past after so-called “Freedom Day”, and instead stress the importance of caution.New guidance on mask-wearing will not be legally binding,...