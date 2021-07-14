ERVIN CHARLES POUGH

March 27, 1980-July 8, 2021

Funeral services for Ervin Charles Pough, 41, of Buckatunna, will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2021 from Sandfield Baptist Church, with Rev. James Moye officiating. Visitation will be from 12-6 p.m. on Friday, July 17, 2021 from the Chapel of Turner Funeral Home.

For the funeral service, hand sanitizer will be provided to attendees and masks must be worn upon entry to the church. Following the service, interment will take place at the church cemetery.

Born on March 27, 1980, he was a Self-Employed Laborer.

He died on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg.

An online registry is available at www.turnerfuneralhomems.com.

Turner Funeral Home of Waynesboro is in charge of arrangements.