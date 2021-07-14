Cancel
Hodgenville, KY

Lincoln Birthplace Site Seeks Volunteers

 10 days ago

HODGENVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historical Park needs volunteers for activities including greeting visitors, historical research, park maintenance, wearing period clothing in living history and other tasks. The park says in 2019, more than 300,000 volunteers contributed millions of hours at national parks. The park says anyone interested in volunteering can visit www.volunteer.gov and search for “Lincoln Birthplace” to find positions.

