Boeing is making money again after it just reported its first quarterly profit since 2019. Second quarter results are in. It’s not a ton of money, but after the last two years, this is a welcome sight for our region and the company. Boeing reported a $567 million profit in Q2 — that’s not chump change, but it’s nothing like the company used to see. However, compared to the $2.4 billion loss in Q2 last year, this is a good day.