Wheelchair-bound man is killed and five other people are shot in ‘targeted’ drive-by at Detroit banquet hall

By Georgia Simcox For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 10 days ago

A wheelchair user was killed and five other people shot and injured in a drive-by at a banquet hall in Detroit.

The attack in the early hours of Tuesday morning is thought to have been targeted, police said.

Cops say they have a suspect, 30, who has not been named, in custody and are actively looking for another.

Lorenzo Gaines, 30, died from his injuries following the drive-by shooting. He was paralysed and used a wheelchair after a previous shooting, Fox 2 reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yVfNw_0awRZH2400
Lorenzo Gaines, 30, was killed after six people were shot in a drive-by at a banquet hall in Detroit. He was paralysed and used a wheelchair after a previous shooting

The victim's family members said he was an innocent bystander caught in the crossfire, but interim Detroit Police Chief James White said the victim was targeted.

Out of 100 people gathered at the time of the gunfire at 2am, five more people were injured in the shooting - two men and three women, whose injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Chalmers banquet hall, which is on the east side of Detroit, has not had a proper license to do business since at least 2013 and the police are currently in the process of shutting it down.

Terrance Hughes, who was DJing the event at the banquet hall, told Fox 2 that Gaines, the father of two young boys, 'would ballroom in his wheelchair, he danced, his wheelchair was his legs.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZuYLT_0awRZH2400
The victim's family members said he was an innocent bystander caught in the crossfire, but interim Detroit Police Chief James White said the victim was targeted
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jQcAz_0awRZH2400
Chalmers banquet hall (pictured, general view), which is on the east side of Detroit, has not had a proper license to do business since at least 2013 and the police are currently in the process of shutting it down

He added: '"Play that song again DJ Chubb," that was how he talked.'

Myreo Dixon, who was Gaines's mentor and played wheelchair basketball with him for the better part of 10 years, said: 'He was always smiling, spirit up, energy great.'

He added: 'It's horrible man. It's horrible, the situation man, he was a good dude.'

Six people were shot at the rental hall in March 2015, where one of the victims was killed.

White said that if the business reopens it will need to provide security and notify the Detroit Police Department when it has large groups of people.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y3Z85_0awRZH2400
Terrance Hughes, who was DJing the event, said that Gaines would 'ballroom in his wheelchair' while Myreo Dixon, who played wheelchair basketball with the father-of-two, remembered him as 'always smiling'

