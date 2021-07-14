Former Rutgers stars Kahleah Copper & Betnijah Laney making WNBA All-Star Game debuts

Vanessa Bryant paid homage to her lost daughter Gianna and her late husband Kobe at the annual WNBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. The widowed Bryant attended the game inside the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on the Vegas strip with the surviving members of her family. Daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, 13, had aspirations of following in the footsteps of her famed father, The Black Mamba, to become a professional player in the WNBA. Those dreams abruptly and tragically ended when a helicopter carrying Kobe and Gigi Bryant crashed into the mountains north of Los Angeles on Jan. 26, 2020, while also taking the lives of seven others aboard.