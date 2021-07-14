Cancel
Former Rutgers stars Kahleah Copper & Betnijah Laney making WNBA All-Star Game debuts

By Aaron Breitman
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRutgers will be well represented in Wednesday night’s WNBA All-Star game at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kahleah Copper and Betnijah Laney were teammates on the banks almost a decade ago and will be making the first appearance of their careers in the league’s annual showcase event. This year’s game will feature the league’s All-Star team against the U.S. women’s national team to help prepare them for the Tokyo Olympics beginning later this month.

