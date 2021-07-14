Washington Nationals’ Erick Fedde eager to build on first-half growth...

Fedde allowed one run (none earned) on four hits and one walk while striking out four across six innings Wednesday against the Marlins. He did not factor into the decision. Fedde was crushed for six runs across just 1.1 innings in his last outing, but rebounded to turn a solid effort Wednesday. He relied primarily on keeping the ball in the infield, as nine of his 18 outs came via the ground ball. The only true trouble he found himself in came in the fourth inning, when he loaded the bases with no outs. However, he avoided major damage by inducing a double play to stymie the rally. Fedde now has a 4.88 ERA with a 64:34 K:BB across 72 innings on the season.