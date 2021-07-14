Washington Nationals’ Erick Fedde eager to build on first-half growth...
Max Scherzer talked on a Zoom call after being added to the NL All-Star roster on Saturday afternoon, about all the injuries and obstacles the Washington Nationals have dealt with in the first half of the season, as they’ve battled to stay afloat in the NL East. The good news, Scherzer explained, is that they will get players back in the second half who can provide a boost as the club tries to climb in the standings.www.federalbaseball.com
Comments / 0