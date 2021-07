Big news as Bill Guerin decided to not only buyout Zach Parise, but Ryan Suter was bought out. They came in together. They're leaving together. Guerin wants no part of the Parise-Suter era involved in a Cup run. He completely cleaned out the locker room and now he's ready to win. This is the big risk we've been waiting for. Guerin has established himself as a winning GM! Now let's get to the expansion draft because we're going to see something unexpected and I believe I peeped it. The Wild were able to get rid of two players who are arguably at the end of their careers. While both can show that they still have a little left in their tanks the new era of the NHL has shown they are no longer big difference makers. Guerin took a big risk and he knows what he's doing. He's taking a chance to put a team together that can withstand the toughness of the playoffs and have a special group of players who can go all the way. Why would Mats Zuccarello be asked to waive his NMC as the Seattle Kraken would be interested at pursing Zuccarello thanks to Kirill Kaprizov making him look like a quality playmaking top line winger. Ron Francis wouldn't mind taking on 3 years of Zuccarello at $6M as he's still showing us he's capable of being a top-6 producer and a veteran presence. Zuccarello and Kaprizov have shown to be a good 1-2 punch, but there's a chance Guerin assembles a better top line and balance as the team has a shot at greatness. With Zuccarello having a resurrecting season this is the PERFECT time to expose him.