Mum sparks debate over 'dangerous' item in her daughter's lunchbox

Daily Mirror
 10 days ago

A mum has sparked a fierce debate online after she shared the quick and easy lunch she made for her daughter.

Tee shared the contents of her 10-year-old daughter's lunch, which included a sandwich, strawberries, an apple, a sandwich, pretzels, yoghurt and Korean seaweed snacks, in a Facebook group for parents looking for inspiration for what to pack in their kids' lunchboxes.

"This is lunch for the parent with limited time and energy," the Australian mum wrote.

"Is it beautiful? No. Is it packaged? Yep. Is it [an] acceptable lunch? Yes it is. Brown bread sandwich, yoghurt, fruit, tin of corn, complex carbs," she continued.

What do you think of the lunch? ( Image: Facebook)

While many were impressed with the balanced lunch, a few members were concerned by the can of sweetcorn.

"The can that you have is dangerous should be transferred into a [Tupperware]," a woman posted.

"Tin cuts are like paper cuts only deeper and they really hurt."

Another user suggested: "Maybe you could transfer the corn into a container and spoon as the tin is sharp?"

But others rushed to defend the mum as one person said: "Looks perfect to me."

Another wrote: "I find it’s better having too much then not enough.. whatever they don’t eat they can just bring it home."

"Hey... kids are fed that’s all that matters," commented a third, while someone else said: "If you know they'll eat it & be satisfied there’s no problem. I’d rather that than a hungry child."

Tee later addressed criticsm in the comments, writing: "She is almost 10 and capable of using a can and disposing of it safely."

