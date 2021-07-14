First Alert Weather: Warmer, drier Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — We've recorded rain almost every single day so far this month, but we see an end to this soggy pattern. Any showers/thunder from Wednesday evening will end, leaving us with a partly cloudy to mainly clear sky overnight. It'll be another muggy and mild night, with lows dropping into the mid to upper 60s. Thursday should be a mainly dry day, with the best chance for any rain coming late in the evening with a dying line of storms moving toward us. Thursday is your day to get in the yard, mow the lawn or have lunch outside. It'll also be a toasty day, with highs up near 90.