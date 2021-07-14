Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochester, NY

First Alert Weather: Warmer, drier Thursday

WHEC TV-10
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — We've recorded rain almost every single day so far this month, but we see an end to this soggy pattern. Any showers/thunder from Wednesday evening will end, leaving us with a partly cloudy to mainly clear sky overnight. It'll be another muggy and mild night, with lows dropping into the mid to upper 60s. Thursday should be a mainly dry day, with the best chance for any rain coming late in the evening with a dying line of storms moving toward us. Thursday is your day to get in the yard, mow the lawn or have lunch outside. It'll also be a toasty day, with highs up near 90.

www.whec.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Alert#Drier#Whec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Ohio StatePosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from the Ohio special primaries

Primaries in two Ohio special House elections Tuesday served as stress tests for the state of the Republican and Democratic parties as their respective ideological and establishment flanks clashed. In a ruby-red district outside of Columbus, energy lobbyist Mike Carey, who was endorsed by former President Trump , defeated a...
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

Why Tyson's employee vaccine requirement stands out

New York (CNN Business) — Meat producer Tyson Foods' announcement Tuesday that it will require all its workers to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by November 1 is hardly the norm when it comes to vaccine rules for frontline employees. Most company mandates so far have been for corporate workers....
Posted by
The Hill

Missouri governor pardons St. Louis couple who pointed guns at protesters

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson (R) has pardoned the St. Louis couple who faced charges after pointing guns at Black Lives Matter protesters outside their home last year. Patricia and Mark McCloskey were included in a list of 12 pardons announced Tuesday, more than a month after they pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges.

Comments / 0

Community Policy