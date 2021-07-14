Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Bin collections cancelled for weeks as rubbish crews told to self-isolate by app

By Danny Thompson
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I3dyT_0awRYe2200
Biodegradable waste will be sacrificed for the continued collection of normal and recycled waste (Image: Getty Images)

Bin collections have been postponed for two weeks after a number of crew members were told to self-isolate by NHS Test and Trace.

Coventry City Council has denied a Covid outbreak in the service and said the staff shortages are due to workers getting pinged by the app.

The cancellations will see residents wait two weeks for their brown bins to be removed while general waste and recycling rounds continue as usual.

The council say similar decisions are being taken by local authorities across the country faced with a similar situation, Coventry Live reports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fRb53_0awRYe2200
The council says it's just one of many local authorities making similar decisions (Image: Getty Images)

Disgruntled residents have been told that there is plenty of availability at the London Road tip should they urgently need to dispose of excess garden waste.

Andrew Walster, director for streetscene and regulatory services at Coventry City Council, said: “Over the last 24 hours a significant number of our waste collection crews have received notification from the NHS test and trace service to self-isolate.

“The increased level of staff unavailable today means that it has not been possible to deploy a full collection service today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rESyZ_0awRYe2200
Bin collections for garden waste have been put off for two weeks (Image: Mirrorpix)

“Given the levels of rising Covid-19 infections in the country and city, the levels of employees being told to self-isolate could even increase over the next two weeks.

“In order to protect the delivery of residual waste and recycling collections, we have decided to suspend garden waste collections as of tomorrow morning for the remainder of this week and next week.

“These are exceptional circumstances and I’d like to thank residents for their patience.”

Comments / 0

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

374K+
Followers
77K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waste Collection#Nhs Test#Trace#Coventry City Council#Covid#Coventry Live
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Politics
News Break
Recycling
Related
BusinessBBC

Nissan sees 10% of workforce told to self-isolate

Production at Nissan's Sunderland car plant has been hit by hundreds of staff being alerted and forced to isolate by the NHS Test and Trace app. It is understood that up to 900 workers have been sent home from the plant, more than 10% of the total workforce. Case numbers...
Public HealthBBC

Self-isolation hits bin collections across country

Dozens of councils across England have been forced to suspend bin collections due to staff self-isolating. Most have temporarily stopped garden waste pick-ups, but some recycling collections have also been hit. Some councils have said they are unsure when services will return to normal. The Local Government Association (LGA) said...
Public HealthPosted by
newschain

Call for clarity on self-isolation exemptions as bin collections hit

Bin collections are being hit by coronavirus staff shortages as local authority leaders warned councils could be forced to prioritise services to protect the most vulnerable. Authorities in Bath and North East Somerset, Stoke-on-Trent, Oxfordshire and Harrogate have warned of waste collections being disrupted as staff were forced to self-isolate due to Covid-19.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Daily Mail

Test & Trace 'pingdemic' backlash as a FIFTH of Britons plan to delete NHS app on 'Freedom Day' amid fears self-isolation summer chaos will cause food shortages and mountains of rubbish piling up in streets

A fifth of Britons are planning to delete the NHS app before 'Freedom Day' amid fears the software could spark a 'pingdemic' — which could force millions of people off work, potentially leading to food shortages and rubbish piling up in the streets. More than 356,000 people were alerted by...
Cell PhonesPosted by
The Independent

NHS workers may not have to self-isolate if pinged by Covid app due to fears of staffing crisis

Ministers are considering a special exemption for NHS staff from having to self-isolate if they are “pinged” by the NHS Covid app, due to worries of a staffing crisis in hospitals.The latest weekly figures show that the number of app alerts soared by more than 60 per cent to a record 350,000 in England – with millions of Britons expected to be asked to stay at home at some point this summer.The government is considering reducing the sensitivity of the app after warnings that the economy could “grind to a halt” with increasing numbers of employees out of work...
Cell PhonesThe Independent

‘Crucial’ for people to self-isolate when pinged by app, says No 10

Downing Street has moved to combat confusion over how people should respond if “pinged” as a contact by the NHS Covid-19 app. Number 10 said it was “crucial” for people to quarantine in line with the app’s recommendation, just hours after a Government minister suggested people should make an “informed decision” about whether to obey the technology.
Cell PhonesBBC

More than 600,000 people told to isolate by NHS Covid-19 app

More than 600,000 people using the NHS Covid-19 app in England and Wales were sent self-isolation alerts in the week between 8 and 15 July. Data shows 618,903 alerts were sent - a 17% rise from the previous week. There are complaints from businesses that the alerts are causing serious...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Pingdemic pandemonium! Chaos at airports and on the railways as key workers are ordered to go into self-isolation by controversial app

Air and rail passengers suffered a day of chaos yesterday as the so-called 'pingdemic' meant hundreds of transport workers were forced to self-isolate. There were angry scenes at Heathrow in the morning as passengers crammed into Terminal 5 after dozens of security staff did not turn up for work because they had been 'pinged' by the NHS app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy