Subway hits back after study claims tuna sandwiches contain no real fish

Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 10 days ago

The head of food chain Subway has defended his tuna sandwiches after a study claimed they do not contain any tuna.

John Chidsey, CEO of Subway Restaurants, appeared on Fox Business to say the sandwiches contain "100% tuna" and that the company stands behind its product.

It follows a laboratory report that found there is no tuna DNA in Subway's tuna sandwiches and wraps.

He said: "We 100% stand behind our tuna. It’s the one ingredient we didn’t even touch in the largest brand refresh in the history of this brand.”

Mr Chidsey said: "If you follow the science, once tuna is cooked its DNA becomes denatured, which means you can’t tell once the product’s been cooked."

60 inches (152cm) of Subway tuna sandwiches from three different restaurants were tested in a laboratory in Los Angeles as part of an investigation by the New York Times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XMwNc_0awRYTGv00
A study found the species in the sample could not be identified ( Image: Getty Images)

The tuna was frozen and sent out to the laboratory.

Scientists concluded that "no amplifiable tuna DNA was present in the sample and so we obtained no amplification products from the DNA. Therefore, we cannot identify the species".

The lab conducted a PCR test to see if Subway’s tuna featured one of five varying tuna species.

There are 15 species of fish that can be labeled tuna according to the US Food and Drug Administration’s Seafood List.

The lab offered two possible reasons why no tuna was detected in the sample.

They said: "One, it’s so heavily processed that whatever we could pull out, we couldn’t make an identification … Or we got some and there’s just nothing there that’s tuna.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12bdhQ_0awRYTGv00
Subway CEO John Chidsey (pictured) said the sandwiches contain 100% tuna

Experts said when tuna is cooked its protein breaks down, making it hard to identify, so the lab results may not be accurate.

It followed a lawsuit filed in January that alleged the fish is made from "a mixture of various concoctions".

A complaint was filed with the US District Court of the Northern District of California suing the sandwich chain for fraud.

The plaintiffs allege that they were lied to and "tricked into buying food items that wholly lacked the ingredients they reasonably thought they were purchasing".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UWtzV_0awRYTGv00
A lawsuit was filed in January alleging people had been tricked into buying fake tuna ( Image: Getty Images)

Subway responded to the lawsuit in January by saying there is "no truth to the allegations in the complaint" and adding that the chain "delivers 100% cooked tuna to its restaurants".

Mr Chidsey said Subway had set up a website called Subwaytunafacts.com "to set forth the facts and help clarify any misunderstandings" about its tuna.

The website notes that Subway uses "wild-caught skipjack tuna regulated by the Food and Drug Administration."

