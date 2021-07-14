Cancel
Risk Analyst Nassim Taleb Says Bitcoin Is A Failed Currency

By Charleston Lim
Business Times
Business Times
 10 days ago
Nassim Nicholas Taleb - author, mathematical statistician and former options trader - has reversed his stance on cryptocurrency, calling Bitcoin a clear failure. The author "The Black Swan" said in a paper he published that Bitcoin has failed in its mission to become a currency without government and as a reliable hedge against inflation.

