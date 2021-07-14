Cancel
Middle East

Egypt's Sisi offers support as Lebanon's Hariri visits Cairo

By Syndicated Content
mymixfm.com
 10 days ago

CAIRO (Reuters) – Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi expressed full support on Wednesday for Lebanese Prime Minister-Designate Saad Hariri in his efforts to resolve a crippling economic and political crisis as he visited Cairo. Lebanon is battling an economic meltdown dubbed by the World Bank as one of the deepest...

mymixfm.com

Michel Aoun
Saad Hariri
Sameh Shoukry
#Cairo#Reuters#Egyptian#Lebanese#The World Bank
Lebanon
Egypt
World Bank
