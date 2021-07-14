Egypt’s Sisi offers support as Lebanon’s Hariri visits Cairo

Since the dawn of time, Egypt has been blessed with all the elements needed to live a heavenly vacation worth remembering such as an infinite number of historical attractions dating to one of the oldest civilizations on earth located all over the country, beautiful moderate climate all year long, enchanting natural beaches, incredible rich culture, delicious cuisines, and kind people who will provide the most amazing hospitality. With Egypt tours, everyone will be able to explore the infinite art found across the majestic cities of Cairo, Alexandria, Luxor, Aswan, and Hurghada which hold a number of heavenly gems showcasing an extraordinary level of allure, grandeur, culture, and history. Between and inside and the cities are a number of museums, natural wonders, and attractions that will enchant your mind and soul. Every step taken across the lands and waters of Egypt will be like taking a step closer to the paradise where all dream is a reality and the fantasies of childhood are as real as it gets. So here are the Best cities to visit in Egypt: