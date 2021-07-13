Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Rep. Bailey-sponsored law amending the Illinois Vehicle Code to allow for the issuance of In God We Trust special license plate decals by the Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs now in effect

By East Central Reporter Reports
eastcentralreporter.com
 13 days ago

A new law sponsored by Rep. Darren Bailey (R-109) that was introduced with the purpose of amending the Illinois Vehicle Code to allow for the issuance of In God We Trust special license plate decals by the Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs went into effect on Sept. 8, 2017, according to the official Illinois General Assembly website.

eastcentralreporter.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Bailey
Person
Elizabeth Hernandez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#License Plate#House Of Representatives#God#Illinois General Assembly#The General Assembly#Shell#Clerk#Rules Committee#Co Sponsor#Transportation#Tvs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Senate
News Break
U.S. House of Representatives
Related
Illinois Statewjol.com

Illinois Got 53 New Laws On Friday

(AP Photo/Seth Perlman File) Illinois continues to add new laws to the books. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed 53 new laws on Friday alone. So far this year, Pritzker has signed 97 new laws. The newest laws cover everything from a new media literacy class to allowing high school athletes to change their uniform for religious reasons. There’s no word how many laws Illinois has taken off the books this year.
Illinois Stateadvantagenews.com

Illinois GOP lawmaker opposes GPS license plate

A proposal in the Illinois House would prevent the state from mandating GPS-tracking technology in license plates. The measure is in response to a plan suggested by Chicago alderman David Moore, who also is running for the Democratic nomination for secretary of state. He’s calling on Illinois to introduce digital license plates to address the explosion in carjackings in the city.
Congress & Courtssouthcooknews.com

Rep. Davis-sponsored law amending the School Code now in effect

A new law sponsored by Rep. William Davis (D-30) that was introduced with the purpose of amending the School Code went into effect on March 8, according to the official Illinois General Assembly website. The legislation was introduced in bill HB2170 on Feb. 6, 2019, when Rep. Linda Chapa LaVia...

Comments / 0

Community Policy