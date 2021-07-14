Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

5 Earnings Charts to Kick off Earnings Season

Zacks.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarnings season is back and kicks off with the big banks. But there’s more to the first week of earnings than just JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America. There are over 85 companies reporting this week, including many S&P 500 companies that are key players in their industries. In addition...

www.zacks.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earnings Surprise#Jpmorgan Chase#Bank Of America#Delta Air Lines#Dal Free Report#Unitedhealth Group#Taiwan Semiconductor#Cintas Corp#Ctas Free Report#Ksu Free Report
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Zacks.com

Three Things to Focus On This Earnings Season

Earnings season is that one big opportunity to rebalance your portfolio. Because this is the one big event that comes by each quarter and tells us more about each and every stock. So if you’re thinking that any of your holdings aren’t doing as well as you expected, you can use this time to dump it and get on to something better.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 28.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Chart Industries updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.800-$4.250 EPS.
StocksPosted by
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Dow Hits 35K as Rally Spurs Fresh Index Records

In a mirror image to last week, the major market indexes continued to rebound from Monday's sharp selloff to close Friday at new record highs across the board. Today's gains came on the back of mixed economic data. On the plus side, IHS Markit's flash purchasing managers index (PMI) hit a record high of 63.1 in July, with growth supported by an uptick in new orders across the manufacturing sector.
DailyFx

Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Strong Intel Earnings May Lead Stocks Higher

Nasdaq 100, Treasury Yields, Intel Earnings, Dow Jones - Talking Points. Nasdaq 100 leads markets higher as Treasury yields decline following disappointing jobs data. Intel reports Q2 Earnings, Revenues & EPS beat estimates, full year guidance raised. Nasdaq 100 gearing up for another test of 15,000 following constructive price action,...
StocksZacks.com

5 Spectacular Earnings Charts

Earnings season picks up steam with over 300 companies reporting this week including the first of the FAANG stocks in Netflix. But some of the companies have earnings charts that are one step above the others. Not only are their shares rallying, but they have strong earnings surprise track records...
The Motley Fool

This Tech Stock Is a Solid Bet This Earnings Season

Synaptics stock price has been flying high so far in 2021. Terrific momentum in its Internet of Things, PC, and mobile businesses point to solid Q4 earnings. Despite its 2021 rally, the stock is still trading at an attractive valuation. Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) stock has been crushing the broader market in...
StocksDailyFx

S&P 500 Rebounds as Netflix Kicks Off FAANG Earnings

S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Netflix, Dow Jones Earnings - Talking Points. S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, and Dow Jones all rebound sharply following Monday’s sell-off Netflix reports mixed results, earnings and subscriber growth both fall short of expectations. US 10 Year Treasury Yield bounces, pushing cyclical stocks to outperform on Tuesday.
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Trading IBM Earnings - What the Charts Say Now

Earnings season kicked off last week with the banks. Now we’re getting into tech, even though many will willingly forget about International Business Machines (IBM) - Get Report in favor of FAANG, semiconductors and meme stocks. But that doesn’t make Big Blue irrelevant. IBM stock traded higher in premarket trading,...
Financial ReportsInvestor's Business Daily

Earnings Season Watch List: American National

American National (ANAT) is in a potential buying zone with its next quarterly report on tap for Aug. 3. It's trading right around a 158.09 buy point from a second-stage flat base. Understand that buying a stock just ahead of earnings can be risky since you typically don't have enough...
StocksValueWalk

Shorts Emerge Before The Earnings Season

In his Daily Market Notes report to investors, while commenting on the emerging shorts before the earnings season, Louis Navellier wrote:. Shorts May Try And Flush You Out Before Earnings Come Out. Don't get flushed out of the market just before earnings come out. It's normal just before earnings season...
StocksZacks.com

This Week's Must-See Earnings Charts

Earnings season picks up steam with over 300 companies reporting this week including the first of the FAANG stocks in Netflix. With the big cap indexes hitting new highs again this summer, there are plenty of “must-see” earnings charts this week. Which ones should you be tuning into?. These 5...
Stocksinvesting.com

Earnings Kick Off With Markets Priced For Perfection

Last week, we discussed the market hit new highs with the index getting back to more extended and overbought conditions. To wit:. “While market volatility did pick up this past week, the index held its breakout support levels and closed at a new high. Such keeps the bullish bias intact. However, as shown, the money flow signals are now back to more elevated levels, which will provide resistance to higher prices short term.
MarketsFOXBusiness

JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs to kick off earnings week

JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs are both set to release their second quarter earnings on Tuesday, the first two of several major U.S. banks slated to issue their April-through-June results this week. Bank of America and Wells Fargo will roll out their Q2 results on Wednesday, and Morgan Stanley will...
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Stocks Struggle for Direction as Banks Jumpstart Earnings Season

Another earnings season descended upon Wall Street this week, with bank stocks leading the charge. Despite a week packed full of key economic indicators and quarterly reports, though, stocks barely budged. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) did start out the week on a strong note, blasting towards a record close, joined by the S&P 500 index (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (IXIC), as investors looked toward Federal Chair Jerome Powell's Capitol Hill testimony. The blue-chip index was reversing course by Tuesday, though, after a hotter-than-expected consumer price index (CPI) weighed on markets -- marking the CPI's fastest acceleration in almost 13 years. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq pulled back, too, but not before logging more record intraday highs. The S&P 500 notched yet another mid-session high on Wednesday, though stocks were relatively muted as investors eyed a downward trend in bond yields, and digested initial comments from Powell during his two-day testimony.
Zacks.com

5 Stocks with Compelling Buy Points

Sometimes you don’t really have a plan. You’re really looking to play safe, no matter what. And if there’s nothing safe out there, you’d rather stay put, hanging on to what you deem valuable and taking gains on what you consider risky. And a quick look at what earnings season...

Comments / 0

Community Policy