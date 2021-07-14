Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Delta: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By Paul Schott
New Haven Register
 10 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) _ Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $652 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $1.02. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.07 per share.

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Snapshot#Zacks Investment Research#Ap#Delta Air Lines Inc#Dal#S P#Automated Insights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Employers (NYSE:EIG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Employers (NYSE:EIG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Employers had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$314.70 Million in Sales Expected for Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) will report sales of $314.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Azul’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $332.97 million and the lowest is $287.52 million. Azul reported sales of $74.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 320.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Dropbox posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.34. Dropbox reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial ReportsGreater Milwaukee Today

Associated Banc-Corp reports 2Q profit of $91 million

GREEN BAY — Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) on Thursday reported secondquarter profit of $91 million. The bank, based in Green Bay, said it had earnings of 56 cents per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Progress Software’s earnings. Progress Software posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) will announce $3.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.34 million. PolarityTE posted sales of $2.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$0.30 EPS Expected for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) will announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.34. Avantor posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $248.86 Million

Analysts expect FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) to report $248.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for FireEye’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $250.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $247.67 million. FireEye posted sales of $229.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$1.74 EPS Expected for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) will report earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.85. West Pharmaceutical Services posted earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.
StocksZacks.com

Bet on Rising P/E Investing With These 5 Top-Ranked Stocks

Generally, investors love stocks with a low price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. The perception is that the lower the P/E, the higher will be the value of the stock. The simple logic that a stock’s current market price does not justify (is not equivalent to) its higher earnings and therefore has room to run is behind investors’ inclination toward low P/E stocks.
Houston, TXmodernreaders.com

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Virtra Systems, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells personal computer and non-personal computer-based products for training/simulation and advertising/promotion markets. VirTra designs and manufactures two distinct product lines comprising the world’s first 360-degree firearms training simulators: the IVR 4G military series, and the IVR HD law enforcement series. The HD law enforcement series delivers incredible decision making scenarios, 360-degree situational awareness, use-of-force training, real-world marksmanship, digital shoot-house, and of course marksmanship courses (from basic to advanced). The 4G military series delivers military skills training exercises, marksmanship and qualification courses (from basic to advanced), real-world marksmanship, immersive combat simulation, and digital shoot-house (CQB and MOUT training). “

Comments / 0

Community Policy