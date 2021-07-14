Delta: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Employers (NYSE:EIG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Employers had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.