Brazil is a secular – and conservative – state where dozens of parliamentarians meet once a week to pray together in a room of Congress, in Brasilia. It was in one of those meetings, two years ago now, where President Jair Bolsonaro made a solemn promise to those present: “I will be able to propose two judges to the Supreme Court, one of them will be terribly evangelical,” the former deputy proclaimed. that right there he emphasized his faith that God placed him in the dome of power.