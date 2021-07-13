Firelight Media Names Filmmaker Hazel Gurland-Pooler ’99 as a Grantee for 2021 Impact Campaign Fund
Bard alum Hazel Gurland-Pooler’s film Storming Caesar’s Palace will receive a grant award of between $10,000 and $25,000 from Firelight Media’s Impact Campaign Fund. The Fund supports the creation of audience engagement and impact campaigns for nonfiction film projects by and for communities of color in the United States. Storming Caesar’s Palace is the untold story of Black women who took on presidents, the mob, and everyday Americans, challenging the pernicious myth of the “welfare queen.”www.bard.edu
