Delta: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Analysts expect Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Dropbox posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.