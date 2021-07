The Dodgers are still in need of starting pitching reinforcements, although after three consecutive blown saves by Kenley Jansen, it looks like they’ll need relief help as well. With the starters, Tony Gonsolin is still shaking off the rust coming off his shoulder injury, currently trying to fix his command issues. David Price has looked solid, but is still being stretched out to be a full time starter. Josiah Gray looked great in his debut despite the line score, but still the Dodgers will and still should be looking to solidify their starting pitching before the trade deadline.