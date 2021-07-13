“There’s a lot more to it”: Docuseries by Journalist Ronan Farrow ’04 Goes Behind the 2017 Weinstein Exposé
Journalist and Bard alumnus Ronan Farrow ’04 penned a New Yorker exposé nearly four years ago that revealed film producer Harvey Weinstein’s decades of abusive, predatory behavior and helped catalyze the #MeToo movement. Now, after writing his best-selling book Catch and Kill and creating the eponymous podcast series, Farrow has produced a miniseries comprising the intimate, revealing interviews with whistleblowers, journalists, private investigators, and other sources for his reporting.www.bard.edu
