Blackmon went 3-for-3 with a two-run homer, a double, a walk, three RBI and three runs scored in Friday's 9-6 win over the Dodgers. Blackmon had a massive day against his division rivals. He walked in the sixth before scoring and then later had an RBI double in the eighth and a two-run homer in the 10th to put the Rockies out in front 9-6. The 34-year-old has been red-hot in July, slashing .333/.377/.509 with two homers, nine RBI, 10 runs scored, two steals and a 3:5 BB:K over 15 games. He's now hit two long balls over his last four games after not hitting one since June 3. For the year, he's slashing .277/.368/.401 with six homers, 47 RBI, 42 runs scored, two steals and a 37:44 BB:K over 353 plate appearances.