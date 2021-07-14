Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Courtney Stodden Celebrates International Non-Binary People's Day, Says 'I Am No Longer Existing Under A Controlled Mindset'

By Aisling O'Connor
Posted by 
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Pp8j_0awRW6EH00

Loud and proud! Courtney Stodden is celebrating International Non-Binary People's Day on Wednesday, July 14.

Article continues below advertisement

The day before, the 26-year-old took to Instagram to discuss their identity after coming out earlier this year.

"Identifying as nonbinary, to me, means that I am no longer existing under a controlled mindset. I feel free," Stodden captioned a photo of them throwing their arms up in the air in celebration.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ObO6Z_0awRW6EH00
Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

"Identifying as nonbinary allows me to live outside of typical standards. Identifying as nonbinary, I believe, is a spectrum. Some identify closer to femininity — others identify closer to masculinity, or none at all. I happen to fall right in the center," they continued.

The musician explained that some days they feel more masculine and other days they feel more feminine. "It's up to me. It's fluid; I'm fluid," they wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

"Today is a great day. Everyday holds a beautiful opportunity to embrace yourself and all of the colors that exist inside of your heart," they concluded.

Fans took to the comments to wish Stodden well.

Article continues below advertisement

"We love you Courtney! The non binary visibility we deserve," one fan gushed.

"We all hope for the best of you and your identity Courtney. May your future be bright," another said.

Article continues below advertisement

"I'm extremely proud of you and wish you all the happiness you deserve! Thanks for being so visible with your platform 💜," a third fan wrote.

COURTNEY STODDEN BREAKS FREE FROM BEING 'UNDER THE THUMB OF MEN' IN SEDUCTIVE NEW MUSIC VIDEO — EXCLUSIVE BEHIND-THE-SCENES LOOK AT 'PLEASURE'

Article continues below advertisement

Stodden came out as non-binary in April and clarified that their pronouns are they/them.

"I was bullied horribly in school because I was different. The other girls never understood me," they explained at the time. "It got so bad that my mom pulled me out of school. And still, i don’t fit in. I never really connected with anyone my age. My spirit is fluid with a kaleidoscope of color."

Stodden later admitted to OK! that their mom doesn't always understand their identity. "She will not call me they, she still calls me she and her," Stodden said. "I mean, that’s just her, so I try to just accept that and that’s who she is."

"I love her and she’s supportive in other ways, but really I am taking this time in my life to support myself and I think that’s a huge priority," noting they try to "not worry about too many other people and their opinions," they added.

The model first made headlines when they were only 16 in 2011 following their engagement to then 50-year-old actor Doug Hutchison. Their divorce was finalized in March 2020, and Stodden later admitted on social media that they felt they had been "taken advantage of" and "manipulated."

They have since gotten engaged to Chris Sheng.

Comments / 15

OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

7K+
Followers
628
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Hutchison
Person
Courtney Stodden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Binary#Music Video#Actor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesTMZ.com

Courtney Stodden Says Chrissy Teigen is a Bully Playing Victim

Courtney Stodden is tired of Chrissy Teigen talking like she's a victim of cancel culture -- they say she's really just a bully trying to score sympathy points. Here's the deal ... Chrissy recently vented on social media, saying she's the newest member of the "cancel club" in the wake of her cyberbullying scandal, but Courtney sees that as BS ... because, as they tell us, "cancel club" isn't even a real thing.
Celebritiesvermilioncountyfirst.com

Courtney Stodden Accepts Jason Bigss’ Apology

Jason Biggs sent a personal apology to Courtney Stodden for the cruel comments he made about her online. In the message, the American Pie star told the reality personality that he is attempting to lead a “clean and sober life” and as a part of that, he is taking accountability for his past decisions.
CelebritiesPage Six

Courtney Stodden reacts after Chrissy Teigen addresses ‘cancel club’

Courtney Stodden asked that Chrissy Teigen “be nice” after the model dubbed herself a member of the “cancel club.”. Stodden, who came out as non-binary in April, took to TikTok Thursday to post a video of themself laughing in front of a screenshot of Teigen’s latest Instagram update on how she’s been doing since being accused of bullying.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Courtney Stodden says Chrissy Teigen should help anti-bullying efforts instead of griping about 'cancel club'

Courtney Stodden is calling foul on Chrissy Teigen’s claim that she reached out to Stodden amid her cyberbullying scandal. The model and reality star, 26, who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, maintains that Teigen, 35, never reached out to them despite what the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model said on Tuesday while speaking out about her current position in the "cancel club."
CelebritiesDelaware County Daily Times

Courtney Stodden thanks Jason Biggs for private apology over past comments

Courtney Stodden has thanked Jason Biggs after he sent them a private apology for comments he made about them in the past. The 26-year-old star claimed earlier this year they had been publicly and privately bullied by a number of celebrities when they were a teenager, including Chrissy Teigen, Joy Behar and Courtney Love.
CelebritiesMy Clallam County

“Just be nice”: Courtney Stodden laughs at Chrissy Teigen's “cancel culture” complaints

Courtney Stodden clearly doesn’t have much sympathy for Chrissy Teigen‘s latest social media post about the consequences for her former penchant for cyberbullying. The now non-binary Stodden posted a TikTok video of themself giggling, superimposed over screenshots of Teigen’s latest online post, in which she admits to being depressed for having been “cancelled” for her behavior.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Here’s How Much Britney Spears’ Dad Has Made From ‘Controlling’ Her Life & Career

Since Britney Spears’ conservatorship started in 2008, #FreeBritney supporters have wondered what Jamie Spears‘ net worth is and how much he’s made from his daughter. Britney’s conservatorship was created in February 2008 after her divorce from Kevin Federline and a series of events that led to her hospitalization in January 2008. Britney and Kevin, who share sons Jayden James and Sean Preston, finalized their divorce in July 2007. Six months later, Britney was admitted into a drug rehabilitation center. The next day, she was photographed shaving her head with electronic clippers. In January 2008, Britney was hospitalized after police arrived at her home and claimed that she had been under the influence of an unidentified substance. Federline was given sole custody her children, and she was later admitted to a psychiatric ward under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Britney Spears' dad Jamie unrecognizable amid conservatorship battle

EXCLUSIVE: Jamie Spears has been spotted for the first time since his daughter Britney Spears' bombshell testimony. Last week, the 39-year-old "Toxic" singer addressed the court for the first time since 2019 regarding her conservatorship and requested that the judge terminate it. The pop star alleged that the conservatorship was...
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Wendy Williams under fire for saying 'death to' Britney Spears' parents after singer's court testimony

Wendy Williams is in hot water after she wished death upon Britney Spears' parents Jamie and Lynne on the heels of the singer's court testimony about her conservatorship. During Thursday's episode of "The Wendy Williams Show," the talk show host waged support for Britney, who told a Los Angeles Superior Court judge on Wednesday that her conservators, including her father, have blocked her from removing an IUD, forced her to go to rehab and to take lithium.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Ginger Zee stuns in beachfront shot as she continues crusade against trolls

Ginger Zee is fighting the storm in more ways than one, braving the elements on land while braving the trolls on social media. Good Morning America's chief meteorologist was attacked by trolls over the past few days on social media who called her a "weather girl who looks good in a skirt" and tried to state that she wasn't a scientist or capable of doing her job.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
People

Billie Eilish Laughs Off TikTok Critics Who Claim She's in a 'Flop Era': 'Eat My Dust'

Billie Eilish is dismissing her detractors. In a recent TikTok post set to her song "NDA," the 19-year-old artist shared a video of herself smiling and rolling her eyes with text on the screen that read, "is it just me or is billie in her flop era like why does she suck now..." Eilish wrote in the caption that this type of comment is "literally all i see on this app" lately.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
POPSUGAR

Megan Fox Continues Her Reign as Corset Queen in a Lace-Up Bodycon Dress

Megan Fox should consider auditioning for Bridgerton, because at this point, her corset outfit collection rivals that of all three Featherington sisters combined. About a week and a half after pairing a sheer corset top with workout leggings at Six Flags, the actress amped up the glam factor tenfold while attending a UFC fight in Las Vegas with her equally as stylish boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly. She wore a rose-gold midi dress that laced all the way up the sides and down the center of a bustier-style bodice. The undeniably sexy design hails from Dolce & Gabbana's spring 2003 ready-to-wear collection, and we're sure as hell glad she resurrected it from the archives.
CelebritiesTMZ.com

Keyshia Cole Breaks Silence After Mom's Death, 'I LOVE YOU SO MUCH'

Keyshia Cole is speaking out for the first time since her mother's tragic death ... sharing what she loved about her mom and what she will miss the most now that she's gone. Cole posted a series of photos with Frankie Lons Thursday with a lengthy caption to honor her late mother. She opens with, "This is so hard man. Can’t really even find the words. SMH. I honestly don’t even know how to feel. You can never prepare for something like this... Ever!!! but you will be missed."
RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Dot

‘This is about the most disgusting thing I’ve seen’: People are horrified by interracial couple’s slavery-inspired wedding photoshoot

An engaged interracial couple did a pre-wedding shoot inspired by slavery. And as could be predicted, Black Twitter and TikTok had significant questions, answers, and all the memes. The shocking photos were initially posted to Instagram, though it is unclear who they belong to as the handle and other indicators...

Comments / 15

Community Policy