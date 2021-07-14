Courtney Stodden Celebrates International Non-Binary People's Day, Says 'I Am No Longer Existing Under A Controlled Mindset'

Loud and proud! Courtney Stodden is celebrating International Non-Binary People's Day on Wednesday, July 14.

The day before, the 26-year-old took to Instagram to discuss their identity after coming out earlier this year.

"Identifying as nonbinary, to me, means that I am no longer existing under a controlled mindset. I feel free," Stodden captioned a photo of them throwing their arms up in the air in celebration.

"Identifying as nonbinary allows me to live outside of typical standards. Identifying as nonbinary, I believe, is a spectrum. Some identify closer to femininity — others identify closer to masculinity, or none at all. I happen to fall right in the center," they continued.

The musician explained that some days they feel more masculine and other days they feel more feminine. "It's up to me. It's fluid; I'm fluid," they wrote.

"Today is a great day. Everyday holds a beautiful opportunity to embrace yourself and all of the colors that exist inside of your heart," they concluded.

Fans took to the comments to wish Stodden well.

"We love you Courtney! The non binary visibility we deserve," one fan gushed.

"We all hope for the best of you and your identity Courtney. May your future be bright," another said.

"I'm extremely proud of you and wish you all the happiness you deserve! Thanks for being so visible with your platform 💜," a third fan wrote.

Stodden came out as non-binary in April and clarified that their pronouns are they/them.

"I was bullied horribly in school because I was different. The other girls never understood me," they explained at the time. "It got so bad that my mom pulled me out of school. And still, i don’t fit in. I never really connected with anyone my age. My spirit is fluid with a kaleidoscope of color."

Stodden later admitted to OK! that their mom doesn't always understand their identity. "She will not call me they, she still calls me she and her," Stodden said. "I mean, that’s just her, so I try to just accept that and that’s who she is."

"I love her and she’s supportive in other ways, but really I am taking this time in my life to support myself and I think that’s a huge priority," noting they try to "not worry about too many other people and their opinions," they added.

The model first made headlines when they were only 16 in 2011 following their engagement to then 50-year-old actor Doug Hutchison. Their divorce was finalized in March 2020, and Stodden later admitted on social media that they felt they had been "taken advantage of" and "manipulated."

They have since gotten engaged to Chris Sheng.