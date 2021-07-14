Georgina Chapman Finalizes Divorce From Harvey Weinstein

It's finally over! Georgina Chapman has reportedly finalized her divorce from Harvey Weinstein.

Article continues below advertisement

After they split several years ago amid a slew of sexual assault allegations against the movie mogul, the divorce was finalized this week in a Manhattan Supreme Court with online records listing the case as "disposed" after a final sealed motion was filed on Monday, July 12, Page Six reported, according to records and sources.

The designer left the 69-year-old in 2017, following a bombshell report by The New York Times detailing allegations of sexual abuse which was followed by exposes by The New Yorker and other outlets. In January 2018, they reportedly reached a divorce settlement that required Weinstein to pay between $15 million to $20 million and to give up custody of their children, the outlet noted.

Source: MEGA

THE NEW MARCHESA LOOKBOOK IS HERE, BUT WILL ANYONE BUY IT AMID WEINSTEIN SCANDAL?

Article continues below advertisement

Their prenuptial agreement noted that Weinstein must pay his now-ex $300,000 in spousal support for each year of marriage and after a decade, it increases to $400,000 but the settlement arrived just as the estranged couple was reaching their ten-year anniversary.

It was also reported that Chapman was granted assets such as their $15 million West Village townhouse and $12 million Hamptons beach house, and more, according to sources.

Article continues below advertisement

They filed for divorce anonymously and all records were sealed but clues were picked up, according to Page Six, such as records for "payments for private flights," "vogue write-up," "articles documenting defendant’s philanthropy," "check to Cannes" and "receipt of bail bond funds."

"My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions," Chapman said in a statement in 2017 when multiple women came forward with allegations against her husband. "I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority."

Article continues below advertisement

"I am in counseling and perhaps, when I am better, we can rebuild," Weinstein said at the time. "I understand, I love her and I love our children and hopefully, when I am better, I will be in their lives again."

Article continues below advertisement

Since then, Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years behind bars on convictions of third-degree rape and first-degree criminal sexual act. As previously reported by OK!, the Miramax co-founder is set to be extradited to California this month by Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case as he has been indicted on 11 counts of sexual assault which involve five women with allegations dating between 2004 and 2013.

Weinstein and Chapman tied the knot in 2007 and share children India, 10, and Dashiell, 8.

The 45-year-old has been linked to actor Adrien Brody for the past two years. Although they only made their red carpet debut at the Tribeca Film Festival last month, Vanity Fair reported.

Chapman’s attorney Dan Rottenstreich declined comment to Page Six and a representative for Weinstein could not be reached.