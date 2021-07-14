Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Georgina Chapman Finalizes Divorce From Harvey Weinstein

By Aisling O'Connor
Posted by 
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Pp8j_0awRW2hN00

It's finally over! Georgina Chapman has reportedly finalized her divorce from Harvey Weinstein.

Article continues below advertisement

After they split several years ago amid a slew of sexual assault allegations against the movie mogul, the divorce was finalized this week in a Manhattan Supreme Court with online records listing the case as "disposed" after a final sealed motion was filed on Monday, July 12, Page Six reported, according to records and sources.

The designer left the 69-year-old in 2017, following a bombshell report by The New York Times detailing allegations of sexual abuse which was followed by exposes by The New Yorker and other outlets. In January 2018, they reportedly reached a divorce settlement that required Weinstein to pay between $15 million to $20 million and to give up custody of their children, the outlet noted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B2Wfg_0awRW2hN00
Source: MEGA

THE NEW MARCHESA LOOKBOOK IS HERE, BUT WILL ANYONE BUY IT AMID WEINSTEIN SCANDAL?

Article continues below advertisement

Their prenuptial agreement noted that Weinstein must pay his now-ex $300,000 in spousal support for each year of marriage and after a decade, it increases to $400,000 but the settlement arrived just as the estranged couple was reaching their ten-year anniversary.

It was also reported that Chapman was granted assets such as their $15 million West Village townhouse and $12 million Hamptons beach house, and more, according to sources.

Article continues below advertisement

They filed for divorce anonymously and all records were sealed but clues were picked up, according to Page Six, such as records for "payments for private flights," "vogue write-up," "articles documenting defendant’s philanthropy," "check to Cannes" and "receipt of bail bond funds."

"My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions," Chapman said in a statement in 2017 when multiple women came forward with allegations against her husband. "I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority."

Article continues below advertisement

"I am in counseling and perhaps, when I am better, we can rebuild," Weinstein said at the time. "I understand, I love her and I love our children and hopefully, when I am better, I will be in their lives again."

Article continues below advertisement

Since then, Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years behind bars on convictions of third-degree rape and first-degree criminal sexual act. As previously reported by OK!, the Miramax co-founder is set to be extradited to California this month by Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case as he has been indicted on 11 counts of sexual assault which involve five women with allegations dating between 2004 and 2013.

Weinstein and Chapman tied the knot in 2007 and share children India, 10, and Dashiell, 8.

The 45-year-old has been linked to actor Adrien Brody for the past two years. Although they only made their red carpet debut at the Tribeca Film Festival last month, Vanity Fair reported.

Chapman’s attorney Dan Rottenstreich declined comment to Page Six and a representative for Weinstein could not be reached.

Comments / 0

OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

7K+
Followers
629
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harvey Weinstein
Person
Adrien Brody
Person
Georgina Chapman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Divorce Settlement#Rape#Manhattan Supreme Court#The New York Times#The New Yorker#Miramax#Erie County Court#Vanity Fair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
India
News Break
Philanthropy
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesTMZ.com

Adrien Brody Hangs with GF, Harvey Weinstein's Ex, and Her Kids

Georgina Chapman and Adrien Brody are looking like a new modern family just in time for some holiday weekend travel. Harvey Weinstein's ex-wife and the Oscar winner are in L.A. -- they touched down at LAX Tuesday, as a party of 4. The new couple's traveling with Georgina and Harvey's 2 kids, India and Dashiell.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Quentin Tarantino Says He Knew Harvey Weinstein "Was Making Unwanted Advances"

Last year, disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault, but that isn't the end of his legal battle. Earlier this month, Weinstein learned that he would be moved from New York to California to face 11 new charges, all related to sexual assault, as well. There have reportedly been murmurs about his alleged inappropriate behaviors in the industry for years, and now that Weinstein has been called out and locked up, some creatives are coming forward with their firsthand stories—including Quentin Tarantino.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Bill Cosby conviction reversal praised by Harvey Weinstein lawyers

Attorneys for disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein praised Pennsylvania’s highest court for overturning Bill Cosby's sex assault conviction Wednesday, while indicating confidence that their client will have his rape conviction tossed out as well. Cosby, 83, has served more than two years of a three-to-10-year sentence after being found guilty...
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Rose McGowan: I'd have had a better career if it wasn't for Harvey Weinstein

Rose McGowan thinks she would have had a "better career" if Harvey Weinstein didn't "blacklist" her. The actress was one of the first people to speak out against the disgraced movie mogul - who has been charged with a number of sex crimes and is currently in jail - and she believes she would have had more acting opportunities if she was "blacklisted" by Weinstein.
CelebritiesShowbiz411

Could Bill Cosby Decision Help Harvey Weinstein? Possibly: Lawyer Says “Vague evidence about uncharged conduct has no place in a courtroom”

Could the shocking decision in the Bill Cosby case help Harvey Weinstein?. Possibly. An attorney named Duncan Levin who worked on the Weinstein case says:. “There is nothing more important to our system of justice than the presumption of innocence. The rules of evidence exist so that testimony never turns into unfounded attacks on a defendants’s character, and that appears to be exactly what happened here. Vague evidence about uncharged conduct has no place in a courtroom.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

‘Catch and Kill’: How Ronan Farrow uncovered the secret life of Harvey Weinstein

We’ve seen a plethora of documentaries based on podcasts, but in the case of HBO’s six-part series “Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes,” the documentary IS essentially a filmed version of a podcast. And while that might sound like dull and flat television, this is a well-filmed and fascinating and consistently effective effort giving added dimension to the crusading, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Ronan Farrow’s interviews with the survivors, the whistleblowers, the journalists, the private investigators and others who were key players in Farrow’s epic takedown of the predatory Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.
CelebritiesPosted by
Page Six

Even as a convicted rapist, Harvey Weinstein is still flying private

Even as a convicted rapist, former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is still flying private. Weinstein — who is already serving 23 years behind bars in New York for rape and sexual assault — was extradited Tuesday to California to face further sexual assault charges there. Sources told Page Six that he was flown out to the West Coast on a private jet because of his health conditions.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Rosie O’Donnell Recalls Confronting Harvey Weinstein About M. Night Shyamalan Film ‘Wide Awake’

When the director told O'Donnell that Weinstein wanted to recut the film, O'Donnell joined the pair on a conference call to defend Shyamalan's work. While 1999’s The Sixth Sense is rightly regarded as the film that launched M. Night Shyamalan’s career — his latest, Old, opens July 23 — the India-born, Philadelphia-raised director had made two features before it.
New York City, NYShowbiz411

Cannes: Harvey Weinstein’s Ex-Wife Gets Back at Him by Returning to Cannes, Kissing Boyfriend Adrien Brody on Red Carpet

Revenge is a dish best served cold. And so Harvey Weinstein’s ex-wife, Georgina Chapman, hired a gourmet chef for this order. For years, Chapman attended the Cannes Film Festival as the wife of Harvey Weinstein, walking the red carpet and attending the most glamorous parties with the movie mogul. Her husband even persuaded his various female stars to wear Chapman’s Marchesa gowns for publicity.
MoviesPeople

Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman Share a Kiss at Premiere of His New Movie at Cannes

Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman took their love to France!. The couple stepped out at the Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of Brody's latest movie, The French Dispatch. It marks the second time the 48-year-old actor has stepped out publicly out with the 45-year-old fashion designer after PEOPLE confirmed their relationship in February 2020.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Prosecutors promise to buy Harvey Weinstein new GLASSES so he can be extradited to LA from New York as disgraced producer continues to claim he is losing his eyesight

Prosecutors have promised 'continuity of care' for Harvey Weinstein, including new glasses and surgery if necessary, to ensure the disgraced movie mogul can be extradited from New York to Los Angeles to face trial. Weinstein, who has been diagnosed with vision loss, claims the problem is so severe that he...
CelebritiesFlorida Star

Harvey Weinstein Trial Can Start Within Four Months: Report

WASHINGTON — Harvey Weinstein, who was accused of sexual misconduct, will be brought to trial within four months by the Los Angeles Country District Office. Weinstein is already imprisoned in upstate New York, and his extradition has been fought since April. On June 15, a court in Buffalo, New York, approved Weinstein’s transfer to Los Angeles, with the transfer anticipated to take […]
TV & VideosDecider

‘Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes’ Reframes the Harvey Weinstein Case

When the accusations against Harvey Weinstein first became public in October of 2017, they took the world by storm. How could such a major player in Hollywood get away with reports of rape, sexual assault, and sexual abuse for so many years? But for those in Hollywood’s bubble the news was less of a gut punch, and more of breath of relief. Ronan Farrow‘s Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes does a lot of work to address that disconnect. The docuseries explains the decades-long herculean effort that led to the allegations against Weinstein coming to light. But what it does best is explain how the media sausage gets made, and why this particular story took so long to see publication.

Comments / 0

Community Policy