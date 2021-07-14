Cancel
Apache County, AZ

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Mogollon Rim by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-14 04:38:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-14 05:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eastern Mogollon Rim; Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County; Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County; White Mountains STRONG THUNDERSTORM PRODUCING HEAVY RAINFALL IN SOUTHERN APACHE AND NAVAJO COUNTIES UNTIL 530 AM MST At 443 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northeast of Pinetop-lakeside, or 10 miles east of Show Low, moving south at 15 mph. Half inch hail, heavy rainfall, and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Show Low, Wagon Wheel, Vernon and Little Ortega Lake.

alerts.weather.gov

