Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar

I got the opportunity to watch the film Midnight in the Switchgrass ahead of its release this week. The film has a great cast that is led by Megan Fox, Emile Hirsch, and Lukas Haas, as well as Bruce Willis. Fox plays an FBI agent who has been sent to Florida to investigate a string of murders alongside her partner, played by Willis. I thought Willis would play a larger role in the film, but he was pretty much there to establish that Fox was sort of a loose cannon, and he then moved on to deal with some personal issues going on in his life. We do see him appear again, but his role is really just peripheral.