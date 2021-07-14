Cancel
Movies

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar

By Brian Shaer
Film Threat
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW TO HULU! Since the marketing for Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar emphasizes the fact that it is written by and starring the writing pair behind the uproarious Bridesmaids (Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo), I could be forgiven for expecting, or at least hoping for, a pleasantly ribald few hours. While the Josh Greenbaum-directed comedy does have some truly rib-tickling moments, frustratingly, it represents a missed opportunity. The film could have been smart and refreshing if only it had the confidence to remain focused on its two spectacularly appealing lead characters and completely jettisoned the absurd killer mosquito subplot.

filmthreat.com

Comments / 0

