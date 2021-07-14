Cancel
Maine State

Maine man found guilty of animal cruelty after beating cat to death with frying pan

By WGME
WPFO
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyan Carleton, formerly of Guilford, was found guilty of animal cruelty on Tuesday after beating his father’s cat to death with a frying pan last year, according to WVII. WVII reports Carleton was accused of beating his father’s cat to death, stealing his mother’s car without her permission, violating numerous bail conditions, and a number of other incidents that occurred inside the jail.

