Instagram Star Falls Off Cliff While Taking A Selfie, Plummets To Her Death

By Dane Enerio
International Business Times
 10 days ago

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 7

Influencer plunges to death while taking waterfall selfie

A Hong Kong Instagram star tragically plummeted to her death after she slipped while snapping a selfie at a waterfall. The shocking incident occurred after Sofia Cheung, 32, and three friends embarked on a trip to Ha Pak Lai park at around 11 a.m. Saturday, the Sun reported. The influencer had decided to take selfies at the edge of a waterfall at the park’s Pineapple Mountain site — a locale popular with hikers at sunset — when she apparently lost her footing and fell into the 16-foot pool below.
