Abortion pill reversal use grows in Russia as women act to save their babies

By Karen Ingle
(Pregnancy Help News) Russia’s growing Abortion Pill Rescue® Network, overseen by Dr. Alexey Alexandrovich Fokin of St. Petersburg, is well into its fifth year of helping women reverse the chemical abortions they began but soon regretted. In multiple regions of Russia, three physicians and several registered nurses have joined the network, equipping women to choose a therapy that is saving a rising number of children’s lives.

Live Action News

Live Action News

Washington, DC
Live Action News is the publishing arm of Live Action, publishing pro-life news and commentary from a pro-life perspective. Live Action is an organization dedicated to ending abortion and advancing human rights.

 https://www.liveaction.org/news/
Texas Statetpr.org

Abortion Pill Controversy Rages On In Texas, US

MONDAY on "The Source" — Medication abortion continues to play a major role as the decades-long battle over reproductive rights rages on in the U.S. During the special legislative session that began July 8, Texas lawmakers will reconsider a bill that would ban the provision of abortion medication by mail or delivery service, and ban pill-induced abortions after 7 weeks into the pregnancy.
Women's Healthhannapub.com

Edwards signs abortion pill reversal disclosure act

Gov. John Bel Edwards recently signed HB 578, the Abortion Pill Reversal Disclosure Act, giving every woman the right to change her mind after her chemical abortion and possibly save her baby. The bill was authored by Rep. Beryl Amedee (R-Houma) and carried in the Senate by Sen. Beth Mizell...
Vice

Why Deadly Abortions Keep Killing Women in Pakistan

When Amin Masih got the phone call in February, he went to the hospital thinking Rabia, his 27-year old daughter, had been injured while riding through the streets of Lahore on the back of a motorbike. After he arrived outside the emergency room, he found her on a stretcher. Rabia had been brought in by her boyfriend Ijaz who, uninjured, insisted there had been an accident. At that point, Rabia was already dead.
Ohio StateFox 19

‘Abortion reversal’ bill introduced in GOP-led Ohio House

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Two Republican state representatives in Ohio have introduced legislation requiring doctors to tell women undergoing drug-induced abortions about a disputed treatment for potentially stopping the abortion process. The legislation announced Thursday requires physicians administering a chemical abortion to inform a patient prior to, or soon after,...
Women's Healthdance.nyc

Riverside County, CAidyllwildtowncrier.com

J&J FDA warning and clinical trials on pregnant women

The Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 shot has an additional warning on its label as of July 12: Guillain-Barré syndrome. The Mayo Clinic defines the syndrome as “a rare disorder in which your body’s immune system attacks your nerves. Weakness and tingling in your extremities are usually the first symptoms. “These...
POTUSWashington Times

Biden: Russia must not be allowed to use energy as a weapon

President Biden on Thursday reiterated his concerns over the completion of the $11 billion Nord Stream 2 pipeline, an undersea gas pipeline that would bypass traditional transit routes and link Russian oil supplies directly to Germany and other Western European markets. The president’s comments came during a joint press conference...
newschain

Health leaders urge pregnant women to get Covid-19 vaccine

Health leaders are urging pregnant women to get a Covid-19 vaccine after figures suggested only around one in 10 may have had a first dose. The data, from Public Health England (PHE), shows for the first time that 51,724 women in England who were pregnant or thought they could be have received at least one dose of a jab since mid-April.
Healththeiet.org

The eccentric engineer: ‘child hatching’ to save premature babies

This is the story of Martin Couney and his lifesaving Incubator Exposition, where premature infants were nurtured back to health with the help of the latest technology in his incubator shows. Persuading old institutions to adopt new technologies hard, and when the Establishment turns against you, even the best ideas...
Best Life

The CDC Says 1 in 10 People Who Got Pfizer or Moderna Made This Mistake

COVID vaccinations have taken off in the U.S. over the last six months. More than 321 million doses have been administered throughout the country—and a majority of those have been the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Over 176 million doses of Pfizer and 132 million doses of Moderna have been given, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, more people getting these two vaccines means that more people are at risk for making a major mistake with their vaccination. The CDC says more than 1 in 10 people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have missed their second dose, even though both vaccines require two doses for full vaccination.
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.

