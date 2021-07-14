Call of Duty: Warzone machine learning cheat shut down by Activision
The maker of a Call of Duty: Warzone cheat that uses machine learning has shut down. As first reported by Vice earlier this week, the maker of a cheat that used machine learning to give players an unfair advantage in PvP shooters has shut down. "At the request of Activision Publishing, Inc (“Activision”), I will no longer be developing or providing access to software that could be used to exploit their games," the cheat maker said in a statement.www.gamesradar.com
